Probe Says Israel PM Bears 'responsibility' For Deadly 2021 Stampede
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A probe into Israel's worst civilian disaster on Wednesday found Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "bears personal responsibility" for the deadly 2021 stampede which killed 45 Jewish pilgrims.
"The prime minister is responsible for identifying proactively, by himself or through mechanisms on his behalf, issues that require the attention of his office and, if necessary, his intervention, in particular those related to a risk of human lives," said the commission of inquiry report into the stampede at the Mount Meron pilgrimage site.
Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had converged on Mount Meron, near Israel's border with Lebanon, on April 30, 2021 for an annual pilgrimage to the tomb of reputed second century rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.
The stampede in the male section of the gender-segregated crowd is believed to have started as people moved through a narrow passageway that became a deadly choke-point.
At least 16 children and teenagers were among the 45 dead.
The inquiry found that from 2008 up to the day of the tragedy, the prime minister's office was notified on several occasions of the potential hazards caused by high traffic around the tomb. Netanyahu was in power for 12 of those years.
"Netanyahu knew that the Rashbi's tomb site had been poorly cared for for years, and that this could create a risk for the multitudes of visitors to the place, especially in (the holiday of) Lag Ba'omer," the commission's report said.
"Netanyahu did not act as expected of a prime minister to correct this state of affairs," it added.
Recent Stories
New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium
PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Explosion reported near vessel off Yemen: security firm30 minutes ago
-
Yulia Navalnaya calls for election day protest against Putin30 minutes ago
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House1 hour ago
-
Hainan sees robust offshore duty-free sales during Spring Festival travel rush1 hour ago
-
Trump comes close to 'Super Tuesday' clean sweep: US networks1 hour ago
-
Stokes says England 'progressed' despite India series loss1 hour ago
-
Yulia Navalnaya calls for election day protest against Putin1 hour ago
-
ASEAN, Australia decry actions that 'endanger peace' in South China Sea1 hour ago
-
China hails 'favourable' economic conditions, despite trade woes2 hours ago
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House2 hours ago
-
UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis2 hours ago
-
Kremlin dismisses ICC arrest warrants for officers2 hours ago