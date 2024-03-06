Probe Says Israel PM Bears 'responsibility' For Deadly 2021 Stampede
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 11:53 PM
A probe into Israel's worst civilian disaster on Wednesday found Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "bears personal responsibility" for the 2021 stampede which killed 45 Jewish pilgrims
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) A probe into Israel's worst civilian disaster on Wednesday found Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "bears personal responsibility" for the 2021 stampede which killed 45 Jewish pilgrims.
Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had converged on Mount Meron, near Israel's border with Lebanon, on April 30, 2021 for an annual pilgrimage to the tomb of a reputed second-century rabbi.
The stampede in the male section of the gender-segregated crowd is believed to have started as people moved through a narrow passageway that became a deadly choke-point.
At least 16 children and teenagers were among the 45 dead.
"The prime minister is responsible for identifying proactively, by himself or through mechanisms on his behalf, issues that require the attention of his office and, if necessary, his intervention, in particular those related to a risk of human lives," said the commission of inquiry report into the stampede.
The inquiry found that from 2008 up to the day of the tragedy, the prime minister's office was notified on several occasions of the potential hazards caused by high traffic around the tomb of rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, also known by the Hebrew acronym Rashbi.
Netanyahu was in power for 12 of those years.
"Netanyahu knew that the Rashbi's tomb site had been poorly cared for for years, and that this could create a risk for the multitudes of visitors to the place, especially in (the holiday of) Lag Ba'omer," the commission's report said.
"Netanyahu did not act as expected of a prime minister to correct this state of affairs," it said, without recommending any measures against him, citing the "unique" nature of his elected role.
"The writing on the wall had been there for many years. The disaster could have been prevented and it was a duty to prevent it," the report added.
- 'Lack of governance' -
Opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Netanyahu to resign, warning on X, formerly Twitter, that "the next disaster is only a matter of time".
"If Netanyahu stays in his position, then we're just sitting here and waiting for the next disaster," Lapid said.
Personal responsibility was also attributed to parliament speaker Amir Ohana who served as minister overseeing the police at the time of the stampede.
The inquiry commission recommended not to appoint him as public security minister again.
The commission also recommended that Israeli police chief Yaakov Shabtai be dismissed from his position.
Former prime minister Naftali Bennett who replaced Netanyahu in June 2021 had made an electoral promise to set up the commission, opposed by predecessor Netanyahu who has since returned to power.
"We found a bad culture... of a lack of governance and rule of law, and an action pattern of procrastination and avoiding making decisions", the report concluded.
"A reality of conduct adversely affected by political interests and ulterior motives."
Recent Stories
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar
Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punj ..
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
New York to deploy state troops on subway
More Stories From World
-
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'16 minutes ago
-
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town17 minutes ago
-
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes38 minutes ago
-
New York to deploy state troops on subway38 minutes ago
-
Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue operation: UK agency50 minutes ago
-
Russia must be defeated in court too, says Ukraine chief prosecutor48 minutes ago
-
Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops out48 minutes ago
-
Key takeaways from the UK budget55 minutes ago
-
Haiti situation 'beyond untenable': UN rights chief55 minutes ago
-
Not just humans: Bees and chimps can also pass on their skills47 minutes ago
-
Freed Senegalese prisoners oppose amnesty bill47 minutes ago
-
UK govt woos votes with more pre-election tax cuts48 minutes ago