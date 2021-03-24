UrduPoint.com
Probe Will Be Carried Out Into Tragic Incident With Russia's Tu-22M3 Bomber - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:42 PM

An investigation will be carried out to establish the reasons of the deadly incident with Russia's Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, who is in charge of the defense sector, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) An investigation will be carried out to establish the reasons of the deadly incident with Russia's Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, who is in charge of the defense sector, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, three people were killed as a result of abnormal activation of the bomber's ejection seats at an airfield in Russia's western Kaluga Region.

"We will sort it out," Borisov told reporters.

