MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) An investigation will be carried out to establish the reasons of the deadly incident with Russia's Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, who is in charge of the defense sector, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, three people were killed as a result of abnormal activation of the bomber's ejection seats at an airfield in Russia's western Kaluga Region.

"We will sort it out," Borisov told reporters.