Probe Will Be Carried Out Into Tragic Incident With Russia's Tu-22M3 Bomber - Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:42 PM
An investigation will be carried out to establish the reasons of the deadly incident with Russia's Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, who is in charge of the defense sector, said on Wednesday
On Tuesday, three people were killed as a result of abnormal activation of the bomber's ejection seats at an airfield in Russia's western Kaluga Region.
"We will sort it out," Borisov told reporters.