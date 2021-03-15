UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Probing Reports Of Extrajudicial Killings In Chechnya Not Kremlin's Prerogative - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Probing Reports of Extrajudicial Killings in Chechnya Not Kremlin's Prerogative - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Kremlin is aware of the report by Novaya Gazeta about extrajudicial executions in Russia's Chechnya, but investigating such information is the prerogative of law enforcement agencies and not the Kremlin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In February, Novaya Gazeta published a report alleging extrajudicial executions in the North Caucasian republic in 2017. Earlier in the day, the media outlet released the second part of its investigation referencing one of the Chechen police officers, who was allegedly personally involved in the killings.

"We saw this publication, and relevant law enforcement authorities have surely seen this publication as well. Therefore, if they consider such a publication to be the basis for some kind of investigation, then such checks may take place. We saw it, but since we do not belong to these agencies, this is not our prerogative," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also assured that there is no selective approach of law enforcement agencies to crimes committed on the territory of Chechnya.

Related Topics

Police Russia February May 2017 Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,898 new COVID-19 cases, 2,438 reco ..

26 minutes ago

DLD bulletin reflects resilience, attractiveness o ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal to expand strategic par ..

26 minutes ago

South Korea to Start Inoculating People Over 75 in ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s scientific co ..

41 minutes ago

Fans barred from Tokyo Olympics torch relay start

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.