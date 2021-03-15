MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Kremlin is aware of the report by Novaya Gazeta about extrajudicial executions in Russia's Chechnya, but investigating such information is the prerogative of law enforcement agencies and not the Kremlin, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In February, Novaya Gazeta published a report alleging extrajudicial executions in the North Caucasian republic in 2017. Earlier in the day, the media outlet released the second part of its investigation referencing one of the Chechen police officers, who was allegedly personally involved in the killings.

"We saw this publication, and relevant law enforcement authorities have surely seen this publication as well. Therefore, if they consider such a publication to be the basis for some kind of investigation, then such checks may take place. We saw it, but since we do not belong to these agencies, this is not our prerogative," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also assured that there is no selective approach of law enforcement agencies to crimes committed on the territory of Chechnya.