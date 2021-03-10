UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Problems With Access To Russia's State Websites Not Tied To Twitter's Slowdown - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Problems With Access to Russia's State Websites Not Tied to Twitter's Slowdown - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The problems with access to a number of Russia's state websites have been caused by the failure of routers operated by the country's largest internet service provider's, Rostelekom, and have no connection to the Roskomnadzor watchdog's decision to impose restrictions on Twitter, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian users faced problems while trying to access websites of the Kremlin, Government, State Duma and Federation Council.The websites have since been operating normally.

"According to the information received from Rostelekom, temporary problems with the accessibility of a range of websites are not connected with the technical operations carried out by Roskomnadzor concerning Twitter social network," the ministry's press service said.

The ministry added that Rostelekom made efforts to fix its routers that disrupted the operation of websites.

"The problems with access to a range of state websites and other websites were connected with the failure of routers' operation that are used by PJSC Rostelekom. The company is taking necessary measures to restore the network's operability," the press service said.

Earlier in the day, the Roskomnadzor watchdog announced it was slowing down Twitter traffic speed over the social network's failure to remove illegal content. The slowdown is set to be implemented on 100 percent of mobile devices and 50 percent of stationary devices. The watchdog warned that Twitter may be blocked if it does not act in compliance with the law.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Mobile Twitter Company Traffic May Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

7 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

22 minutes ago

Has PTI faced setbacks on three legal fronts in a ..

23 minutes ago

Little farmers learn agriculture with EU-funded pr ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria says army kills 25 Boko Haram militants in ..

2 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report 10 march ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.