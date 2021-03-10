MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The problems with access to a number of Russia's state websites have been caused by the failure of routers operated by the country's largest internet service provider's, Rostelekom, and have no connection to the Roskomnadzor watchdog's decision to impose restrictions on Twitter, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian users faced problems while trying to access websites of the Kremlin, Government, State Duma and Federation Council.The websites have since been operating normally.

"According to the information received from Rostelekom, temporary problems with the accessibility of a range of websites are not connected with the technical operations carried out by Roskomnadzor concerning Twitter social network," the ministry's press service said.

The ministry added that Rostelekom made efforts to fix its routers that disrupted the operation of websites.

"The problems with access to a range of state websites and other websites were connected with the failure of routers' operation that are used by PJSC Rostelekom. The company is taking necessary measures to restore the network's operability," the press service said.

Earlier in the day, the Roskomnadzor watchdog announced it was slowing down Twitter traffic speed over the social network's failure to remove illegal content. The slowdown is set to be implemented on 100 percent of mobile devices and 50 percent of stationary devices. The watchdog warned that Twitter may be blocked if it does not act in compliance with the law.