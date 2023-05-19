Procedure for Training Ukrainian Pilots to Fly F-16 Jets to Be Defined Soon - Amsterdam

The terms and conditions of training programs for Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets will be defined in the coming weeks, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The terms and conditions of training programs for Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets will be defined in the coming weeks, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders that Washington would support allies' training programs for Ukrainian pilots, CNN reported, citing a senior administration official. The source said the training would begin in Europe in the coming months.

"Together with my British, Danish and Belgian colleagues we welcome the news that the United States stands ready to approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

The modalities will be worked out in the coming weeks," Rutte tweeted.

He added that Ukraine can count on the unwavering support of the Netherlands and other partners.

On Monday, the United Kingdom said it would begin training Ukrainian pilots this summer and continue negotiations with other nations to supply jets to the conflict-torn country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the creation of a coalition of countries willing to supply Kiev with fighter jets. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the country would eventually "get everything."