DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The process of reconciliation and surrender of weapons was completed in Syria's southern province of Daraa, reconciliation commission chief Hussein Rifai told Sputnik on Monday.

"The process of reconciliation and the surrender of arms in the Daraa province has been completed," Rifai said.

Daraa's police have launched a special center to investigate cases of militants who refused to reconcile, Rfai added.