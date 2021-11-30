UrduPoint.com

Process Of Restoring JCPOA Will Not Be Easy - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Process of Restoring JCPOA Will Not Be Easy - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The process of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will not be easy, the contradictions between Iran and the Western participants are quite large, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Monday.

Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal with Iran and return the US to it resumed in the Austrian capital on Monday.

Ulyanov said that on Tuesday, November 30, a meeting of the working group on the lifting of sanctions would take place, where Iran is expected to present updated elements of its position, and on Wednesday, December 1, a meeting of the working group on nuclear issues would be held.

"Thus, the process can be considered launched.

It is clear that it will not be easy. The contradictions, primarily between Iran and the Western participants, are quite large on many points. But today's discussion, as well as our separate conversation with US Special Representative Robert Malley showed that all, without exception, are determined to achieve a positive result. This is the most important prerequisite for the successful continuation and completion of the negotiations," Ulyanov said following the meeting.

According to him, there is no reasonable alternative to the restoration of the JCPOA, and there cannot be, and this was also recognized and confirmed by all the participants, including the Iranians and the Americans.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna November December All

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

32 minutes ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

24 minutes ago
 France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration ..

France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration - Minister

24 minutes ago
 US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising In ..

US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising Interest Rates Concern - Realtor ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.