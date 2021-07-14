Process of Russia-US Interaction on Combating Cybercrime Launched - Kremlin

A process of interaction between Russia and the United States on combating cybercrime has started, and consultations are currently underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"The process of bilateral consultations on this issue has begun," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin considers any forms of cybercrime unacceptable, the spokesman added.