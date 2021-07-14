UrduPoint.com
Process Of Russia-US Interaction On Combating Cybercrime Launched - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:05 PM

A process of interaction between Russia and the United States on combating cybercrime has started, and consultations are currently underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) A process of interaction between Russia and the United States on combating cybercrime has started, and consultations are currently underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The process of bilateral consultations on this issue has begun," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin considers any forms of cybercrime unacceptable, the spokesman added.

