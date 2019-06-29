UrduPoint.com
Process Of Russian S-400 Systems Delivery To Turkey Underway Without Delays - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 07:40 AM

Process of Russian S-400 Systems Delivery to Turkey Underway Without Delays - Erdogan

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The process of delivery of Russian S-400 missile systems to Turkey is ongoing without any delays, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, adding that the bilateral agreement on joint missile building and transfer of technologies was very important for Ankara.

"We continue to observe the process of delivery of S-400 systems with regard to our agreement reached in Dushanbe. I would also like to note that joint missile building, including the transfer of technologies, is a priority for our cooperation. As far as I understand, there are no delays in the process of this delivery," Erdogan said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

