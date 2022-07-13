Process of Ships With Grain Entering Black Sea May Take 1 Month - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The process of ships with grain leaving ports and entering the Black Sea may take one month, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that Turkey and the United Nations will monitor the implementation mechanism if consensus reached.

Turkey, the UN, Ukraine and Russia are conduction talks on the "grain issue" on Wednesday in Istanbul.

"There is an understanding that this process will not be fast, but there is a general desire that the process should not drag on for more than a month, be within this time frame," the source said, adding that Turkey and the UN will oversee the implementation but the main thing now is to reach consensus.