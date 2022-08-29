Procession Against LGBT Festival EuroPride Taking Place in Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Thousands of people are walking through Belgrade in a second religious procession in defense of traditional values and against the LGBT festival EuroPride that was supposed to take place in the capital of Serbia in mid-September, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The previous march for traditional values was on August 14. The organizers said that they had received the blessing of Bishop Nikanor of Banat, who had previously publicly condemned and anathematized all the organizers and participants of the EuroPride in Belgrade.

The current procession started near the seat of the Serbian Orthodox Church and is supposed to end outside of St.

Mark Church. They are separated by roughly six kilometers (3.7 miles) all of which are filled with marchers.

The procession is headed by a biker column followed by priests and men carrying wooden crosses. There are multiple Russian flags and other symbols that are associated with Russia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday that Serbian authorities have canceled the EuroPride 2022 parade scheduled for September 12-18 in Belgrade amid the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija and other issues. In response, the EuroPride organizers said that the event will still take place only without a parade.