Procession of Abandoning Dollar Use Visible - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the process of abandoning the use of the Dollar is visible when asked about the decision to reduce the share of the dollar in Russia's national wealth fund to zero.

Earlier in the day, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the ministry will introduce changes to the structure of the National Wealth Fund within a month, mentioning that the share of the US Currency will decrease to zero.

"The Kremlin should not explain this, after all, the government should explain it ... You need to ask the finance minister," Peskov told reporters when asked about the issue.

The Kremlin spokesman added that "the de-dollarization process" is visible "to the naked eye" and is occurring not only in Russia but in many countries around the globe.