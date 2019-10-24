UrduPoint.com
Prodi Сalls For Joint Political Action To Prevail Over Trade Fragmentation, Nationalism

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Prodi Сalls for Joint Political Action to Prevail Over Trade Fragmentation, Nationalism

The world urgently needs joint political action to overcome dangerous fragmentation in the world economy and nationalist tendencies, Romano Prodi, the president of the Foundation of Worldwide Cooperation and a former prime minister of Italy, said on Thursday at the opening of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The world urgently needs joint political action to overcome dangerous fragmentation in the world economy and nationalist tendencies, Romano Prodi, the president of the Foundation of Worldwide Cooperation and a former prime minister of Italy, said on Thursday at the opening of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

"There is a terrible need to keep our dialogue as open as possible. It is becoming clear to all that confrontation is counter-productive. We are going through a difficult time when we suffer negative consequences of nationalism and fragmentation," Prodi said in his opening speech.

He also highlighted the tendency of modern regional conflicts to morph into economical ones and the increase in obstacles for global trade, citing the United States' decision to hit the European Union with tariffs over the latter providing subsidies to the European aircraft producer, Airbus.

"We need a 180-degree change. I really hope Europe will be the protagonist in this process. I hope growing awareness will result in specific political initiatives soon. I hope it will grow to common political action," Prodi concluded.

The 12th Eurasian Economic Forum is currently being held in the Italian city of Verona. Its goal is to facilitate the partnership between Europe and the Eurasian Economic Union.

