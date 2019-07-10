Producer of Ukrainian NewsOne Channel Says Got Subpoena for Interrogation at Short Notice

The chief producer of Ukrainian NewsOne TV channel, Vasyl Holovanov, said Wednesday that he had received a subpoena to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine 24 minutes before the interrogation was supposed to start

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The chief producer of Ukrainian NewsOne tv channel, Vasyl Holovanov, said Wednesday that he had received a subpoena to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine 24 minutes before the interrogation was supposed to start.

"Today, the subpoena was brought to the channel [office] (not directly to me) at 9:36 a.m. [06:36 GMT] inviting me to come at 10:00 a.m. [Ukrainian Prosecutor General] Yurii Lutsenko, I am ready to come to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office but not in 24 minutes," Holovanov wrote on Facebook.

According to the official procedure, subpoenas must be handed straight to those who are wanted for questioning.

NewsOne planned to hold a teleconference with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel on July 12. The plans triggered public outrage in Ukraine, with the nation's chief prosecutor filing treason charges against NewsOne, which canceled the event over threats to its personnel.

Protesters from the Ukrainian far-right Svoboda and National Corps parties said the Ukrainian channel should lose its broadcasting license for dealing with Russia, which they described as an "aggressor."

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and amid the crisis in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities have labeled Russia as an "aggressor state" over its alleged interference in Ukraine's internal affairs, involvement in the conflict in Donbas and occupation of Crimea. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that it is not party to the conflict in Ukraine and stressing that the referendum on Crimea was held democratically and in line with international law.