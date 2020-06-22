Producers Must Pay for Recycling COVID-19 Disposable Masks, Gloves Littering Planet - NGO

Governments across the world should require plastic producers to finance the recycling of disposable medical and personal protective items, such as gloves and masks, as their use has spiked due to the pandemic and become a new environmental threat, association MerTerre, a French NGO specializing in marine pollution problem, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Governments across the world should require plastic producers to finance the recycling of disposable medical and personal protective items, such as gloves and masks, as their use has spiked due to the pandemic and become a new environmental threat, association MerTerre, a French NGO specializing in marine pollution problem, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Besides the sanitary risks, these items increase the amount of rubbish to recycle, which costs so much to our enterprises ... These disposable masks are a tip of an iceberg; the gloves, the tissues, plastic wrapping, face shields, shoe covers and other disposable objects are getting the upper hand ... Why not include them in the law and make producers and distributors pay for recuperation and recycling of the masks and other COVID-19-related items?" the MerTerre NGO director, Isabelle Poitou, said.

According to Poitou, the coronavirus crisis has shown how powerful the industry of single-use plastics is. A switch to reusable face masks, she suggested, could be a measure to contain the spread of the potentially contaminated litter.

"COVID-linked pollution reminds us of inability of our society to act at all levels in a concrete manner and resolve the conflict between economic development and respect of ecosystems," the environmentalist went on.

To engage everyone, including the regional authorities, in developing concrete steps to push marine plastics pollution in France's Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur to zero, the NGO has created the ReMed online platform. Poitou, however, regretted the lack of a state response to prevent COVID-19-related litter from spreading.

"The authorities are responsible for making this gesture. For now we haven't seen a strong signal from them regarding the prohibition of throwing these potentially COVID-19-infected items outside the household waste treatment system," she said.

According to the NGO founder, an awareness campaign and an emergency response plan are needed to deal with environmental consequences of sanitary crises like COVID-19, especially given that the risks of future pandemics remain.

"This virus is still there and as for what we understand it can become seasonal and come back like grippe. In the future we are not safe from other viruses since humans continue encroaching the forests everywhere in the world and the permafrost melting implies possible liberation of other viruses," Poitou stated.

The environmentalist went on to urge decision-makers to mobilize and develop a relevant emergency plan to "contain the wave of waste that comes with this type of sanitary crises."