UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Producers Must Pay For Recycling COVID-19 Disposable Masks, Gloves Littering Planet - NGO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:37 PM

Producers Must Pay for Recycling COVID-19 Disposable Masks, Gloves Littering Planet - NGO

Governments across the world should require plastic producers to finance the recycling of disposable medical and personal protective items, such as gloves and masks, as their use has spiked due to the pandemic and become a new environmental threat, association MerTerre, a French NGO specializing in marine pollution problem, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Governments across the world should require plastic producers to finance the recycling of disposable medical and personal protective items, such as gloves and masks, as their use has spiked due to the pandemic and become a new environmental threat, association MerTerre, a French NGO specializing in marine pollution problem, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Besides the sanitary risks, these items increase the amount of rubbish to recycle, which costs so much to our enterprises ... These disposable masks are a tip of an iceberg; the gloves, the tissues, plastic wrapping, face shields, shoe covers and other disposable objects are getting the upper hand ... Why not include them in the law and make producers and distributors pay for recuperation and recycling of the masks and other COVID-19-related items?" the MerTerre NGO director, Isabelle Poitou, said.

According to Poitou, the coronavirus crisis has shown how powerful the industry of single-use plastics is. A switch to reusable face masks, she suggested, could be a measure to contain the spread of the potentially contaminated litter.

"COVID-linked pollution reminds us of inability of our society to act at all levels in a concrete manner and resolve the conflict between economic development and respect of ecosystems," the environmentalist went on.

To engage everyone, including the regional authorities, in developing concrete steps to push marine plastics pollution in France's Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur to zero, the NGO has created the ReMed online platform. Poitou, however, regretted the lack of a state response to prevent COVID-19-related litter from spreading.

"The authorities are responsible for making this gesture. For now we haven't seen a strong signal from them regarding the prohibition of throwing these potentially COVID-19-infected items outside the household waste treatment system," she said.

According to the NGO founder, an awareness campaign and an emergency response plan are needed to deal with environmental consequences of sanitary crises like COVID-19, especially given that the risks of future pandemics remain.

"This virus is still there and as for what we understand it can become seasonal and come back like grippe. In the future we are not safe from other viruses since humans continue encroaching the forests everywhere in the world and the permafrost melting implies possible liberation of other viruses," Poitou stated.

The environmentalist went on to urge decision-makers to mobilize and develop a relevant emergency plan to "contain the wave of waste that comes with this type of sanitary crises."

Related Topics

World France All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testin ..

41 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre improves public bus se ..

56 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company issues power susp ..

49 seconds ago

China to cap 2020 energy use at 5 billion tonnes o ..

51 seconds ago

Russian court hands down heavy sentences to leftis ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.