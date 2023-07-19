Open Menu

Producers Of Russian Fertilizers Lost $1.6 Bln Due To High Cost Of Ship Chartering - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Producers of Russian Fertilizers Lost $1.6 Bln Due to High Cost of Ship Chartering - Putin

Losses of Russian fertilizer producers due to increase in cost of chartering ships and financial settlements is estimated at $1.6 billion, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Losses of Russian fertilizer producers due to increase in cost of chartering ships and financial settlements is estimated at $1.6 billion, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Now the (agriculture) minister said that due to 30-40% discounts on our grain in the world markets, the loss of Russian farmers amounted to .

.. 1.2 billion Dollars. In addition, the increase in the cost of chartering sea vessels for the carriage of goods and the cost of international financial settlements and other transactions led to a two-fold drop in the profitability of supplies. Our fertilizer producers faced a similar problem - their losses are about $1.6 billion," Putin said at a government meeting.

