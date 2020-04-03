LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Japanese car-maker Nissan on Thursday extended the shutdown at its UK plant until the end of April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Vehicle Production at Nissan Sunderland Plant has been suspended since 17th March. This suspension will now continue throughout April.

During this period the majority of plant employees will be furloughed," the press release read.

Operations at the factories in Spain's Barcelona, Cantabria and Avila have also been suspended in line with the government's restrictions aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus.

The outbreak has caused the automotive giant's global production to slump 28.3 percent to 270,073 vehicles in February as the industry reels from coronavirus fallout on the world's economy.