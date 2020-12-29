UrduPoint.com
Production Of COVID-19 Vaccines In Russia Exceeds Planned Volumes - Public Health Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The production of vaccines against the coronavirus in Russia exceeds the planned volumes, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"The production of the vaccine is higher than planned. Our colleagues, scientists and manufacturers, are trying very hard to make available as many vaccines as possible," Popova told the Vesti FM radio station.

Mass vaccination with Sputnik V started in Russia earlier in December.

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed Russia's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, said on Monday that some 700,000 doses are already in civil circulation for mass vaccination in the country.

Russia has been among the leaders of COVID-19 vaccine development, with two of its products, Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, created by the Siberian research center, Vector, already in Phase 3 trials. According to the latest trial results, Sputnik V has an efficacy of 91.4 percent.

