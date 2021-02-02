MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The production of equipment by the European Space Agency (ESA) for the Russian Luna-27 mission to the Moon has already started, outgoing ESA Director General Jan Woerner told Sputnik in an interview.

Last year, General Director of Russia's Lavochkin aerospace company Vladimir Kolmykov told Sputnik that work on Luna-27 was in the design stage and that the launch of the mission was slated for August 2025.

"We have some agreement with Russia about Luna 25 and 27 and also the ExoMars. Therefore, there is a strong relation and there is even more also for the International Space Station, with the Multipurpose Laboratory Module. There is a lot of partnership. Concerning Luna 25 and 27, this is now more than just design phase, it is in production," Woerner said.

When asked when the production is supposed to be completed, the ESA chief replied that it would be "soon, within the next two years."

As for whether the ESA plans to collaborate with Russia on the successive Lunar missions, Woerner has said that he will "recommend my successor to go for more cooperation with Russia for sure."

The ESA collaborates with Russian space corporation Roscosmos on the Luna missions by providing European technologies and equipment for the Luna exploration missions, such as Luna-25, Luna-26 and Luna-27. The Luna-27 lander will use a European optical navigation system called Pilot.