UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Production Of Equipment For Russia's Luna-27 Mission Already Underway - ESA Chief

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Production of Equipment for Russia's Luna-27 Mission Already Underway - ESA Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The production of equipment by the European Space Agency (ESA) for the Russian Luna-27 mission to the Moon has already started, outgoing ESA Director General Jan Woerner told Sputnik in an interview.

Last year, General Director of Russia's Lavochkin aerospace company Vladimir Kolmykov told Sputnik that work on Luna-27 was in the design stage and that the launch of the mission was slated for August 2025.

"We have some agreement with Russia about Luna 25 and 27 and also the ExoMars. Therefore, there is a strong relation and there is even more also for the International Space Station, with the Multipurpose Laboratory Module. There is a lot of partnership. Concerning Luna 25 and 27, this is now more than just design phase, it is in production," Woerner said.

When asked when the production is supposed to be completed, the ESA chief replied that it would be "soon, within the next two years."

As for whether the ESA plans to collaborate with Russia on the successive Lunar missions, Woerner has said that he will "recommend my successor to go for more cooperation with Russia for sure."

The ESA collaborates with Russian space corporation Roscosmos on the Luna missions by providing European technologies and equipment for the Luna exploration missions, such as Luna-25, Luna-26 and Luna-27. The Luna-27 lander will use a European optical navigation system called Pilot.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin Lander August Agreement

Recent Stories

MoHR portal to help learning rights

27 minutes ago

Two held with weapons in sargodha

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 1,220 more peopl ..

29 minutes ago

Man shot dead in sargodha

29 minutes ago

49 shops sealed over SOPs violation

29 minutes ago

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.