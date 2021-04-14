Production of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V Launched in Serbia - RDIF

Production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been launched at Serbia's Torlak Institute, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been launched at Serbia's Torlak Institute, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera 'Torlak' announce the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Serbia," the statement says.

The vaccine could later be exported to other countries of the region, RDIF noted.

"Serbia became the first European country to start producing the Russian vaccine. Since the beginning of the year, Sputnik V has been actively used to vaccinate the population of the country, and the scale of vaccination may be significantly increased thanks to the launch of local production," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.