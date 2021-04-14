UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Production Of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V Launched In Serbia - RDIF

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 09:58 PM

Production of Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V Launched in Serbia - RDIF

Production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been launched at Serbia's Torlak Institute, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has been launched at Serbia's Torlak Institute, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera 'Torlak' announce the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Serbia," the statement says.

The vaccine could later be exported to other countries of the region, RDIF noted.

"Serbia became the first European country to start producing the Russian vaccine. Since the beginning of the year, Sputnik V has been actively used to vaccinate the population of the country, and the scale of vaccination may be significantly increased thanks to the launch of local production," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Related Topics

Russia Serbia May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Greek, Libyan Officials Agree to Resume Talks Over ..

2 minutes ago

Next Contact Group Meeting on Ukrainian Peace Set ..

2 minutes ago

US Seeks 'Predictable Relationship' With Russia - ..

2 minutes ago

IG Punjab visit Jinnah Hospital to inquire about h ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister to announce uplift package for Sind ..

7 minutes ago

NCOC announces vaccination timings for citizens du ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.