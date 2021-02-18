UrduPoint.com
Production Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Abroad To Be Launched In Coming Days - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:01 PM

Production of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Abroad to Be Launched in Coming Days - Peskov

Joint production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine with foreign partners will be launched in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Joint production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine with foreign partners will be launched in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As for the demand for the Russian vaccine abroad, it is really high. It is so high that it significantly exceeds the production capacities. We are now very actively working to launch the production of the Russian vaccine in a number of foreign countries in the coming days," Peskov told reporters when asked why Russia is selling millions of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine to other states, but at the same time, the vaccination inside the country is rather slow.

According to the spokesman, the joint production of the vaccine with other countries will cover the demand abroad.

Peskov noted that the absolute priority is given to Russia's internal market and the health of Russian citizens.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya research institute. The vaccine has already been registered in nearly 30 countries.

