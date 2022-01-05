UrduPoint.com

Production Of Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 To Be Fully Domestic By 2024 - Rostec

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Production of Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 to Be Fully Domestic by 2024 - Rostec

The Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft will be fully domestically-produced by 2024, CEO of Russian state technology corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft will be fully domestically-produced by 2024, CEO of Russian state technology corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, said on Wednesday.

"By 2024, the Sukhoi Superjet will be completely Russian," Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 or SSJ100 is a regional jet designed by Russian aircraft company Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, a division of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

Early in December, the UAC announced that it had merged with the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer and the MiG aerospace firm.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Russia Company December

Recent Stories

Rain to leave good impact on wheat crop

Rain to leave good impact on wheat crop

13 minutes ago
 France reports record 271,686 new COVID-19 cases

France reports record 271,686 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 Russia-NATO Council Meeting to Begin at 10:00 a.m. ..

Russia-NATO Council Meeting to Begin at 10:00 a.m. on January 12 in Brussels - A ..

13 minutes ago
 PAF pays tributes to first CAS Air Marshal Asghar ..

PAF pays tributes to first CAS Air Marshal Asghar Khan

14 minutes ago
 Seven killed, three injured in fire incident

Seven killed, three injured in fire incident

33 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.