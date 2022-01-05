Production Of Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 To Be Fully Domestic By 2024 - Rostec
The Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft will be fully domestically-produced by 2024, CEO of Russian state technology corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, said on Wednesday
"By 2024, the Sukhoi Superjet will be completely Russian," Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The Sukhoi Superjet 100 or SSJ100 is a regional jet designed by Russian aircraft company Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, a division of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).
Early in December, the UAC announced that it had merged with the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer and the MiG aerospace firm.