Production of Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 to Be Fully Domestic by 2024 - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft will be fully domestically-produced by 2024, CEO of Russian state technology corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, said on Wednesday.

"By 2024, the Sukhoi Superjet will be completely Russian," Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 or SSJ100 is a regional jet designed by Russian aircraft company Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, a division of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

Early in December, the UAC announced that it had merged with the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer and the MiG aerospace firm.