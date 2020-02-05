The production of Russia's demonstrator recoverable rocket stage of the Krylo-SV launch vehicle will begin in the next few months, Vitaly Davydov, the deputy head of Russia's Federal Space Agency, said on Wednesday

"The preliminary project has been analyzed with the participation of [Russia's] state corporation Roscosmos.

It has been recommended to proceed with work on creating a demonstrator. This proposal will be submitted for consideration by the scientific and technical council of the [Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry] fund in February this year. ... There is no doubt that in the first half of the year, we will begin the practical development of a demonstrator of the recoverable rocket stage," Davydov said.