MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in China will be launched at the end of February, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The vaccine is being produced or will be produced in India, [South Korea], Brazil, China.

Respectively, in China the production will be launched at the end of the month. We will be also producing the vaccine in Kazakhstan, and develop in Belarus, Turkey and perhaps even Iran," Dmitriev said.

As the Sputnik V vaccine has proved its efficacy, the interest of the producers across the world is high, the executive noted.