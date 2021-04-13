Production of Sputnik V in Italy Expected to Begin in Next 2 Months - RDIF CEO

Production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V vaccine at Italian plant Adienne is expected to begin in the next couple of months, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V vaccine at Italian plant Adienne is expected to begin in the next couple of months, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

"We are creating jobs in countries, opportunities for companies. One such company, for example, is Adienne, an Italian-Swiss company.

We expect production at its Italian plant to start in the next couple of months," he said at a press briefing.

Dmitriev also stressed that RDIF was ready to share vaccine production technologies with other countries and cooperate in a spirit of partnership.

In March, RDIF and Adienne Pharma & Biotech signed an agreement to produce Sputnik V in Italy. Local production of the Russian vaccine should be launched in July. It is assumed that Sputnik V would be manufactured at the facilities of the Italian-Swiss company in the province of Monza and Brianza.