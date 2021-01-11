UrduPoint.com
Production Of Sputnik V To Begin In Brazil On January 15

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:30 AM

Production of Sputnik V to Begin in Brazil on January 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Brazil will begin manufacturing the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease on January 15, according to the vaccine's Twitter account.

"Brazil will start production of Sputnik V on January 15th," the account said.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world.

