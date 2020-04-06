UrduPoint.com
Production Of Tor Russian Missile Systems To Stay Uninterrupted By COVID-19 - Manufacturer

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:05 PM

Production of Tor Russian Missile Systems to Stay Uninterrupted by COVID-19 - Manufacturer

Contracted Tor air-defense missile systems will be supplied in a timely manner notwithstanding schedule disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the producing enterprise, the Izhevsk "Kupol" machine-building factory which is part of the Almaz-Antey defense corporation, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Contracted Tor air-defense missile systems will be supplied in a timely manner notwithstanding schedule disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the producing enterprise, the Izhevsk "Kupol" machine-building factory which is part of the Almaz-Antey defense corporation, said on Monday.

The entire month of April has been designated a prolonged paid leave in Russia as part of state-sponsored measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"The current circumstances will not affect the implementation of long-term plans. Kupol is going to observe all obligations before customers," the plant's press service said in a statement.

The company said it had kept only personnel performing critical functions in the workplace, while the rest have been sent on paid leave as is the case in the rest of the country. According to the press release, none of the personnel who continue working during the quarantine is aged over 65 or have chronic health conditions.

The family of Tor missile systems is designed for all-weather short-range air defense from all types of targets, including precision-guided munitions.

