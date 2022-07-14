MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The production of Russian electric vehicles Evolute at the Motorinvest automobile plant in the city of Lipetsk will begin in September, and the cars will be released for sale in the same month, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Thursday.

"The production of the Evolute electric vehicles will be launched in September, and the first cars will go on sale in the same month," the ministry said.

In March, Motorinvest, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the authorities of the Lipetsk Region concluded a special investment contract for the production of electric vehicles. As part of the agreement, the automobile plant intends to release more than 242,000 electric cars of five models in 11 years. The vehicles' mileage on a single battery charge is expected to be from 200 to 700 kilometers (124 to 435 miles).