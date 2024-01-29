Open Menu

Professional Housecleaning Demand Surges As Spring Festival Approaches

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Professional housecleaning demand surges as Spring Festival approaches

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) -- Orders for professional housecleaning services ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year are rising as more consumers choose to trade money for time.

Data from China's leading online classifieds marketplace 58.com showed that orders for a comprehensive housecleaning jumped by 200 percent month on month during the first three weeks of January 2024 -- reaching the highest level since 2021.

A general and thorough cleanup of one's home is a major tradition on the agenda of Chinese people as they prepare to welcome the Spring Festival by dusting or discarding the old to embrace the new.

It is also one of the most tiring tasks among lunar New Year traditions.

Demand for window cleaning and cleaning of the kitchen extractor fan has surged by around 300 percent and about 100 percent month on month, respectively, according to 58.com.

Beijing posted the strongest demand for housecleaning services among Chinese cities, followed by other first-tier cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Money January From

Recent Stories

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

1 hour ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

2 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

2 hours ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

3 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago

More Stories From World