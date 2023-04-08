Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Professor Slammed For 'Pro-Russia' Views At US Bank Event Says He Simply Provided Analysis

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Professor Slammed for 'Pro-Russia' Views at US Bank Event Says He Simply Provided Analysis

A US professor accused of being pro-Russian for comments made at a Bank of America conference told Sputnik he was simply providing analysis, not cheerleading against Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) A US professor accused of being pro-Russian for comments made at a Bank of America conference told Sputnik he was simply providing analysis, not cheerleading against Ukraine.

University of Rhode Island Professor of Political Science Nicolai Petro in prepared remarks to this week's conference said Ukraine would be the "overwhelming loser" in the conflict with Russia. The Financial Times (FT) reported that Petro's comments, along with those of other speakers, sparked an uproar that forced Bank of America to end the two-day event prematurely.

"I think there is a big difference between cheerleading and analysis, and I was providing the latter," Petro said. "When I say that 'Ukraine would be the overwhelming loser,' I simply mean that this war has set it back further than it was before the war, when it was already the poorest nation in Europe."'

Getting Ukraine on a healthy and sustainable economic growth track, he continued, would therefore require several decades of internal and external political stability.

Internal stability means reaching a political settlement and external stability requires a postwar settlement with Russia over borders and better relations, he added.

"Without both of these, no serious investment will ever flow into Ukraine, and the country will inexorably decline," Petro said. "Unfortunately, I don't hear any talk about how to achieve these objectives that are essential for the survival of Ukraine from political leaders in the West, Russia, or Ukraine."

According to the FT report, attendees also specifically mentioned Daniel Sheehan, Bank of America Securities' head of international relations, who criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the event and described him as "a master manipulator" about whom there were "serious concerns" in the Biden administration, the report said.

One outraged attendee at the function cited in the report said "it was more like Bank of Russia than Bank of America."

Bank of America in a statement said all external speakers are independent and apologized to displeased clients.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Bank Event All From

Recent Stories

Mehria Town hosts Iftar dinner

Mehria Town hosts Iftar dinner

1 minute ago
 Grand Mosque witnessed over 1 million pilgrims and ..

Grand Mosque witnessed over 1 million pilgrims and worshipers on night of Ramada ..

1 minute ago
 Public Prosecution processed 362,161 procedures re ..

Public Prosecution processed 362,161 procedures remotely in 2022

18 minutes ago
 Prevailing situation in country led to cancellatio ..

Prevailing situation in country led to cancellation of US visit: Minister for Fi ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police receives Singapore General Consul

Dubai Police receives Singapore General Consul

48 minutes ago
 UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in prepa ..

UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in preparation for 2023 World Judo Cha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.