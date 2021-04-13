UrduPoint.com
Professor Specializing In Hypersonic Technology Arrested In Moscow In Treason Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Valery Golubkin, a professor at Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), has been arrested for two months on suspicion of treason, the Lefortovsky district court told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The court handed the verdict on April 12. No further details have been revealed so far. If found guilty, the professor could face 12 to 20 years in prison.

"My client does not admit guilt in any form. He is an honorary professor at MIPT and deals with theoretical issues of science, so any suspicion of treason is inapplicable to him," his lawyer, Alexander Timoshenko, told Sputnik.

The lawyer noted that Golubkin is not the only defendant in the case.

The university told Sputnik that Golubkin does not participate in the scientific work of MIPT and has not had internal clearance to access information that constitutes a state secret. The university added that the professor is an employee of the Zhukovsky Central Aero-Hydrodynamic Institute.

According the researcher's profile at the university's website, he specializes in hypersonic technology.

