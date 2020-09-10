UrduPoint.com
Professor Who Lied About Being Black Resigns From George Washington University

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:06 PM

US professor from George Washington University Jessica Krug has resigned after revealing that she had been lying for years about being black, the university said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US professor from George Washington University Jessica Krug has resigned after revealing that she had been lying for years about being black, the university said.

"Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately. Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week," the statement obtained by CNN read.

Earlier it was reported that the university removed Krug from work and urged her to leave the position of professor of history.

Krug, who is actually a white woman, was engaged in research about the history of Africa, Latin America, diasporas and identities. She is an African American history scholar and activist. In a post on Medium blog platform, she has recently confessed to having masqueraded as an African descendant. The professor explained her behavior by childhood trauma and mental health problems.

