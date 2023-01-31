Profits of Chinese Industrial Enterprises Drop by 4% in 2022 - Statistics Bureau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The profits of large industrial enterprises in China in 2022 fell by 4% year-on-year to 8.403 trillion Yuan ($1.24 trillion), the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, China's revenues from extractive industries increased by 48.6% in 2022 to 1.557 trillion yuan ($230.55 billion), while manufacturing companies' profits fell by 13.4% to 6.415 trillion yuan (949.6 billion).

The income of enterprises engaged in the production and transmission of electricity, heat and gas increased by 41.8%, amounting to 431.5 billion yuan (63.87 billion), a statement read.

Increase in revenues was registered in 21 out of 41 Chinese industries. The statistics showed that the profit of large state-owned industrial enterprises had grown by 3% in 2022 year-on-year. Meanwhile, the profit of joint-stock and private enterprises fell by 2.7% and 7.2% respectively.