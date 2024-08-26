Profligate Marseille held by Reims as Lens see off Brest

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Marseille were made to pay for wasteful finishing as Reims held them to a 2-2 draw on Sunday, while Lens continued their fine start to Ligue 1 under new coach Will Still with a win against Brest.

After opening the season with an emphatic win, Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi's home league debut at the Stade Velodrome was doused in cold water by two quick-fire goals in the second half by Sergio Akieme and Yaya Fofana.

Amine Harit gave Marseille the lead midway through the first period, but the south coast side were profligate in front of goal and needed a Mason Greenwood header inside the last 20 minutes to save a point.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's a huge responsibility for these fans," De Zerbi said to DAZN.

The Italian did not hide his feelings about the result, adding: "I'm disappointed and annoyed. I'm sorry, I would have liked to have won this first game at the Velodrome."

Marseille took the lead on 25 minutes when Harit ghosted into the box and swept home Quentin Merlin's cross.

New signing Elye Wahi, a goalscorer on his league debut for Marseille last week, was guilty of passing up several chances to double the lead.

First, he blasted over from close range after goalie Yehvann Diouf had palmed the ball to him. Then Wahi fired straight into the goalkeeper when presented with a one-on-one on 44 minutes.

Wahi looked certain to score three minutes later but after Diouf dropped a cross in front of him, his goal-bound prod was hacked off the line by defender Joseph Okumu to keep the difference to just one goal going into half-time.

Within 10 minutes of the restart, Reims had taken the lead.

Akieme punished a poor clearance from a corner to drive home the leveller on 51 minutes. Then a fine individual goal by Fofana sent Reims in front four minutes later.

The 20-year-old Ivorian burst down the left, skipped past two challenges and fired home from a tight angle past Geronimo Rulli.

Marseille's frustrations looked set to continue when Jonathan Rowe hit the post but they kept the ball alive and eventually Reims' Diouf parried a shot but pushed the ball to Greenwood, who headed the equaliser in the 71st minute.

- Still got it -

Earlier on Saturday, Lens beat Brest 2-0 at home thanks to Jhoanner Chavez's left-footed strike and a Julien Le Cardinal own-goal inside the opening 45 minutes.

It was Lens' second win in two league matches under 31-year-old Still, who took over this summer after making his name at Reims.

Brest have struggled so far, losing both games ahead of their first season with Champions League football, following last term's third-place finish.

After impressively winning their first match against Lyon, Rennes surprisingly went down 3-1 at Strasbourg.

Andrey Santos volleyed the hosts into the lead in the 23rd minute before Emanuel Emegha doubled the lead shortly after the break.

Ludovic Blas pulled a goal back for Julien Stephan's side three minutes before the hour, but Christopher Wooh's late own-goal handed Strasbourg their first win of the season.

Nantes also picked up their first victory this campaign with a 2-0 win against Auxerre thanks to Moses Simon's 14th-minute strike and 17-year-old Bahereba Guirassy's fine solo effort six minutes into injury time.

Early pace-setters last season, Nice have made a slower start to this campaign, but picked up their first point following their 1-1 home draw with Toulouse.

New signing Jonathan Clauss gave the hosts the lead eight minutes into the second half, before Toulouse's Shavy Babicka levelled matters in the 73rd minute.