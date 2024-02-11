Open Menu

Program Benefits Over 1,000 Chinese Rural Schools In Sci-tech Education

Published February 11, 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) An ongoing public welfare program has promoted science and technology education for students and teachers from 1,039 rural schools across China over the past five years.

The youth science and technology literacy enlightenment program is being co-hosted by the China Next Generation Education Foundation and the Ping An Foundation.

Since its inception in 2019, the program has donated more than 380,000 books and over 100,000 scientific experiment packages to over 310,000 teenagers and 20,000 teachers in rural areas, according to a recently-held meeting that summarized the achievements of the program.

Wang Weiguo, director of the China Next Generation Education Foundation, said the program will expand the public welfare platform and seek more support from society to promote the well-rounded development of the next generation.

