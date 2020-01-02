UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Program Of Austria's New Government Outlines Need To Consider Russia Sanctions Relief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:14 PM

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need to Consider Russia Sanctions Relief

The program of the new Austrian government, which was released on Thursday, noted the need to consider the gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The program of the new Austrian government, which was released on Thursday, noted the need to consider the gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia.

The Austrian People's Party and the Green Party on Wednesday announced the successful completion of coalition negotiations. On Thursday, the parties' leaders, Sebastian Kurz and Werner Kogler, unveiled the new government's program for 2020-2024. Kurz is set to return to power and become the new chancellor.

"With progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements [on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine], it is necessary to consider the gradual lifting of sanctions," the program said.

The document, however, added that Vienna was observing anti-Russian sanctions in accordance with the European Union's decision.

The program also stated that Vienna would continue to promote direct ties between Russian and Austrian civil societies through the so-called Sochi Dialogue.

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia. The European Union, among other Western countries, has accused the Kremlin of interfering in Ukrainian internal affairs and introduced sanctions against Russia. Moscow, which denied the meddling claims, retaliated by switching over to an import phase-out and imposing countersanctions.

However, some EU countries, including Austria, have recently begun questioning the effectiveness of the sanctions amid financial and economic losses and started looking for different solutions to problems between Russia and the bloc. Various Austrian politicians have voiced the need to the end restrictions.

Moscow has opposed linking the Minsk agreements implementation with the sanctions relief, saying that Russia has never been a side to the conflict in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Vienna Minsk Progress Sochi Austria Government

Recent Stories

Govt working to bring political, economic stabilit ..

1 minute ago

Man shot dead, one injured in Sibi firing

2 minutes ago

Cyprus, Greece, Israel Sign Agreement to Build Eas ..

5 minutes ago

Hajj policy likely to be announced during January

5 minutes ago

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi laid to rest

5 minutes ago

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board restores "Rural Are ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.