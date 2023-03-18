UrduPoint.com

Progress Has Been Made On Russian Fertilizer Exports, Yet Impediments Remain - UN Official

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Progress Has Been Made on Russian Fertilizer Exports, Yet Impediments Remain - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) The United Nations believes it has made 'meaningful progress' in terms of Russian fertilizers exports but impediments remain in the payment systems, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Friday.

"We have made meaningful progress. But impediments remain, notably with regard to payment systems. There is more to do and our efforts to overcome them will continue unabated," Griffiths told the Security Council members.

Today's briefing was requested by France and Ecuador. The topic of the briefing is the humanitarian situation of Ukraine.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of grain and fertilizer from Black Sea ports amid hostilities.

It was renewed for 120 days in November 2022 and was supposed to automatically renew for another 120 days on March 18 unless either of the signatories objected.

Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns that the part of the deal concerning Russian exports on a par with Ukraine was not duly fulfilled. Russia and the United Nations held talks in Geneva on Monday to discuss the deal's extension. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said after the talks that Russia did not object to the extension as long as it was for 60 days and further extension would depend on real progress in lifting restrictions on the country's agricultural exports.

