UrduPoint.com

Progress In Dialogue With US Will Have Positive Effect On Russia-Canada Ties - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 11:20 AM

Progress in Dialogue With US Will Have Positive Effect on Russia-Canada Ties - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Any positive shift in the Russian-American dialogue will likely have a corresponding effect on Russian-Canadian relations, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"The summit between (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (US President Joe) Biden held on June 16 in Geneva outlined the possibility of interaction with the aim of stabilizing Russian-US relations. Positive steps in the dialogue between Russia and the United States may have a corresponding effect on the quality of our relations with Canada," he said.

The US is an important partner and ally of Canada, Stepanov noted.

"Naturally, our dialogue with Washington on strategic stability and on the whole range of bilateral issues raises unconditional interest in Ottawa," he added.

During a summit in Geneva in June, Putin and Biden agreed to launch dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures. Putin said in late October that after the meeting in Geneva, the two countries were on the right track in terms of strategic stability.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Canada Ottawa Vladimir Putin Geneva United States May June October

Recent Stories

SC summons PM today in APS massacre

SC summons PM today in APS massacre

6 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.79 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.79 million

51 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai’s highways are truly world clas ..

UAE Press: Dubai’s highways are truly world class

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.