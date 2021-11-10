Progress in Dialogue With US Will Have Positive Effect on Russia-Canada Ties - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Any positive shift in the Russian-American dialogue will likely have a corresponding effect on Russian-Canadian relations, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"The summit between (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (US President Joe) Biden held on June 16 in Geneva outlined the possibility of interaction with the aim of stabilizing Russian-US relations. Positive steps in the dialogue between Russia and the United States may have a corresponding effect on the quality of our relations with Canada," he said.

The US is an important partner and ally of Canada, Stepanov noted.

"Naturally, our dialogue with Washington on strategic stability and on the whole range of bilateral issues raises unconditional interest in Ottawa," he added.

During a summit in Geneva in June, Putin and Biden agreed to launch dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures. Putin said in late October that after the meeting in Geneva, the two countries were on the right track in terms of strategic stability.