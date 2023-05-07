UrduPoint.com

Progress In Mending Turkey-Syria Ties Possible If Damascus Sets No Preconditions - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) Swift steps in normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria following the upcoming Russia-Turkey-Iran-Syria quartet talks in Moscow are only possible if no preconditions are pinned on Ankara and incremental progress in made within the so-called road map on Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran on the Syrian issue is scheduled for May 10 in Moscow, Cavusoglu said earlier in May.

"As for the political process and the return of Syrians to their homeland, these are the issues that should be considered as part of the road map. But it depends on the approach (of Syrian officials) ... and if there are preconditions, say, 'You move your armed forces,' then we can't talk about progress. But if we determine the concrete steps that we will take within the road map's framework, then some quick steps are possible," Cavusoglu told the Haberturk broadcaster.

The issues concerning the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, the People's Defense Units (YPG), designated as a single terrorist organization by Ankara, are discussed at the level of defense ministers and intelligence agencies of the four countries, the minister added.

The civil war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various armed insurgent groups. Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have been also conducting air and ground operations in Syria against the PKK, which wants to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces on the Syrian border illegal and urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.

In 2017, Russia, Turkey and Iran launched a mediation group on the Syrian settlement in Astana. In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a congress of the Syrian national dialogue, the first such attempt since the start of the conflict to gather an inclusive pool of Syrian political forces. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which operates in Geneva and whose main task is to prepare a constitutional reform in Syria.

In December 2022, the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis. The negotiations marked the first official meeting between the Turkish and Syrian defense chiefs in 11 years.

