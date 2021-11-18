UrduPoint.com

Progress In Russia-US Dialogue On Climate, Arctic Visible - Ambassador Antonov

Progress in Russia-US Dialogue on Climate, Arctic Visible - Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) There is progress in the Russian-US dialogue on the Arctic issues and climate agenda, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Thursday.

"We started a professional conversation on such very difficult issues as strategic stability and cyber security. There is some progress on the Arctic and climate. The economic dialogue continues. Contacts are developing along the lines of the heads of foreign affairs agencies, heads of state security councils, chiefs of general staffs of the armed forces," Antonov told reporters.

Visits of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and CIA Director William Burns to Moscow, as well as Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk's visit to Washington, were useful, according to Antonov.

"We hope that the process of restoring communication channels between our countries will continue. Information on further bilateral meetings will be made public in a timely manner as their schedule is being agreed with the US side," the diplomat added.

