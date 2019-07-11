MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Progress on the release of the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head, Kirill Vyshinsky, from prison in Ukraine could be expected after the country's snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for July 21, Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I believe that there will be some developments after July 21, including the return of Mr. Vyshinsky," Medvedchuk said, asked when some progress in the release of detainees could be expected.

Medvedchuk noted that the situation around Vyshinsky's detention was "a cornerstone of all negotiations related to the exchange and release [of detainees]."

On Wednesday, Medvedchuk, accompanied by other high-ranked party figures, met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow.