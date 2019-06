Diplomats meeting in Vienna made "one step forward" in efforts to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but the outcome "was still not enough", Iran's deputy foreign minister said Friday

Speaking after talks with European, Russian and Chinese officials in Vienna, AbbasAraghchi said of what had been agreed: "It is still not meeting Iran's expectations."