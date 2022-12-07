UrduPoint.com

Progress Made At US-Iran Nuclear Talks Must Be Guarded - Think Tank Chief

Progress Made at US-Iran Nuclear Talks Must Be Guarded - Think Tank Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) It would be a "mistake" if agreements reached at the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ended up being lost, Ambassador Thomas Greminger, Director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, told Sputnik.

"I hope that there will be a resumption (of nuclear talks). It is true that currently the political environment for several reasons is very challenging, very complicated. But we were so close (to the JCPOA resumption). It would really be a pity to loose what was on the negotiation table and what seemed to be within reach," Greminger said on the sidelines of the 8th Primakov Readings forum in Moscow.

The expert, who is also a former Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, expressed hope that the US and Iran would manage to resume talks on JCPOA revival, admitting, however, that it was doubtful.

Last week, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said the US would rather focus its attention on Iran's alleged arms exports and mass protests, rather than the nuclear talks, which Washington considers deadlocked because of Tehran.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.

Vienna has hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021.

