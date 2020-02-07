UrduPoint.com
Progress Made In Libya Ceasefire Talks But Opinion Divided On Implementation - UN Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:03 AM

Progress Made in Libya Ceasefire Talks But Opinion Divided on Implementation - UN Envoy

Both sides of Libya's Joint Military Commission have made progress in ceasefire talks held in the Swiss city of Geneva, although there is still a number of issues yet to be agreed regarding the implementation of any deal to stop hostilities in the North African country, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Libya Ghassan Salame said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Both sides of Libya's Joint Military Commission have made progress in ceasefire talks held in the Swiss city of Geneva, although there is still a number of issues yet to be agreed regarding the implementation of any deal to stop hostilities in the North African country, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Libya Ghassan Salame said on Thursday.

"Progress has been made on many important issues and we have before us a significant number of points of conversions. Are we happy with what we have? Certainly yes. Is this complete? Certainly not," Salame told reporters during a press conference, which was broadcast on the UN website.

The UN envoy added that he was pleased with the progress made during the talks in Geneva. The diplomat noted that representatives from both the UN-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar were acting professionally during the discussions.

"I can tell you that the Joint Military Commission would be involved in the monitoring of the ceasefire under the auspices of the United [Nations] Mission in Libya.

That is acceptable to both sides. As for the details of the ceasefire on the ground, they are still under discussion on certain points. Some of the points have been agreed and some are still being worked out," Salame added.

The envoy also stated that he saw a commitment from both sides to turn a truce, agreed upon on January 12, into a lasting, permanent ceasefire.

Military discussions are one of three tracks established by the United Nations Support Mission that Salame heads to solve Libya's ongoing conflict. The next meeting of the economic track is scheduled to take place in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday.

The next round of political talks, following the Berlin conference held on January 19, is set to take place in Geneva on February 26, Salame stated.

The Joint Military Commission sees leading GNA and LNA officials meet in a 5+5 format. It was established at the Berlin conference with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire in Libya.

