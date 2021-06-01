Progress Made on JCPOA, Some Issues Still Require Political Decisions From Parties- Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Some progress has been made on the talks about the revival of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but there remain issues that require political decisions from the parties to the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Iran's top negotiator Abbas Araqchi said Monday that the fifth round of talks was difficult and unlikely to be the last.

"Negotiations are under way and significant progress has been made, but no final decision has yet been made. There remain issues that require political decisions in the capitals of the most interested states, first and foremost the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Lavrov said at a press conference after BRICS Ministerial Meeting.

Russia and other parties to the deal are trying to "create the most favorable conditions possible so that a final solution can be found," the minister continued.

"I think it's counterproductive now to speculate whether this will happen in the next few days or in a couple of weeks. The negotiators in Vienna are working with the goal of achieving a result as soon as possible," Lavrov said.

Iran has scaled back its commitments under the agreement to produce purer uranium after the US quit the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran. Since then, the US has elected a new president, and the talks on restoring the JCPOA began. Iran wants all economic curbs lifted before agreeing to any concessions. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said he believed that Tehran was serious about the ongoing talks, but "how serious" was still unclear.