Progress MS-20 Raises ISS Orbit By 880 Meters, Taking Station Away From Debris - Roscosmos

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Progress MS-20 Raises ISS Orbit by 880 Meters, Taking Station Away From Debris - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Progress MS-20 cargo spacecraft, docked to the International Space Station (ISS), has raised the altitude of the ISS orbit by 880 meters during a maneuver to avoid space debris, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.

Earlier, NASA reported that the Progress MS-20 led the station away from a possible collision with space debris.

The spacecraft helped to avoid approaching the expected trajectory of the Russian satellite Cosmos-1408 debris, which could fly five kilometers from the station.

"The engines of the spacecraft docked to the Zvezda service module of the ISS Russian segment were turned on at 03:25 a.m. Moscow time and gave out an impulse of 0.5 m/s. As a result of the maneuver, the average altitude of the station's orbit increased by 880 meters," Roscosmos said.

