Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Put Into Orbit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A Soyuz-2.1a rocket put the Progress MS-21 cargo ship into low-Earth orbit, now it will have to fly independently to the International Space Station (ISS) for two days, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center in the Moscow region, where the launch was broadcast.

The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 03:20 a.m. Moscow time (0020 GMT) on October 26.

Docking with the station is scheduled for 5:50 a.m. Moscow time (0250 GMT) on October 28.

The Progress MS-21 will deliver more than 2.5 tonnes of cargoes to the ISS - fuel for the station, drinking water, nitrogen to maintain the atmosphere on the ISS, resource equipment for the Russian segment systems, personal protective equipment, medical control and sanitary and hygienic equipment, new clothing, diets and fresh food, as well as other items.