Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft Docked to ISS - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft launched from the Baikonur space center docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, as broadcast by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket launched the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft into near-Earth orbit on the morning of February 9.

The event marked Roscosmos' 100th accident-free launch of a space rocket in a row since October 2018.

The figure was achieved in the history of modern Russia for the first time.

Before docking to the ISS, the Progress MS-22 spacecraft orbited the Earth 34 times. Its flight lasted more than 50 hours.

Progress MS-22 delivered more than 2.5 tonnes (5,500 Pounds) of cargo to the ISS. The volume includes 1,354 kilograms of dry cargo for the crew and station systems, 720 kilograms of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, 40 kilograms of nitrogen, and equipment for space research.