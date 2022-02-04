UrduPoint.com

Progress Of US Plans To Develop Global Anti-Missile System Alarms China, Russia- Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Progress of US Plans to Develop Global Anti-Missile System Alarms China, Russia- Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China said in a joint statement on Friday that they are concerned about the advancement of US plans to develop a global missile defense system and deploy its elements in various regions.

"The parties express concern about the advancement of US plans to develop global missile defense system and deploy elements of it in various regions of the world, combined with building up the potential of high-precision non-nuclear weapons for disarming strikes and other strategic tasks," the statement, published on the Kremlin website, read.

The countries also urged the US to abandon its plans to deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, the statement said, adding the countries agreed to strengthen coordination on the matter.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe China

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

3 hours ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

3 hours ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

3 hours ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

3 hours ago
 France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next w ..

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>