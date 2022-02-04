Progress of US Plans to Develop Global Anti-Missile System Alarms China, Russia- Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China said in a joint statement on Friday that they are concerned about the advancement of US plans to develop a global missile defense system and deploy its elements in various regions.

"The parties express concern about the advancement of US plans to develop global missile defense system and deploy elements of it in various regions of the world, combined with building up the potential of high-precision non-nuclear weapons for disarming strikes and other strategic tasks," the statement, published on the Kremlin website, read.

The countries also urged the US to abandon its plans to deploy intermediate and shorter-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, the statement said, adding the countries agreed to strengthen coordination on the matter.